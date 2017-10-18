Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Leaves for precautionary reasons
General manager Ron Hextall said Simmonds suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday against the Panthers and didn't return as a precautionary measure, freelance NHL writer Chuck Gormley reports.
Simmonds was playing great before leaving, notching an assist, five shots on goal and five penalty minutes. He now sits with five goals and two assists through the first six games. More updates should be expected Wednesday, and his next opportunity to suit up will be Thursday against the Predators.
