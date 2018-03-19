Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Lights the lamp twice

Simmonds scored two goals on six shots in a 6-3 win over the Capitals on Sunday.

Simmonds was playing well before he miss seven games with an injury, and it seems like he has regained that form. Over his last five games he's notched six points. While it may be hard for the winger to hit the 30-goal mark for the third season in a row, he has 23, he's still provided fantasy owners with another solid campaign.