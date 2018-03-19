Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Lights the lamp twice
Simmonds scored two goals on six shots in a 6-3 win over the Capitals on Sunday.
Simmonds was playing well before he miss seven games with an injury, and it seems like he has regained that form. Over his last five games he's notched six points. While it may be hard for the winger to hit the 30-goal mark for the third season in a row, he has 23, he's still provided fantasy owners with another solid campaign.
More News
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Notches two assists Saturday•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Rough return Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Resumes skating•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Listed on injured reserve•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Sidelined multiple weeks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...