Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Likely done in Philly

The Flyers confirmed that Simmonds likely has played his last game for the team, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Although nothing's set in stone since the team needs a worthy offer for Simmonds' services, he's expected to be with another club by Monday's trade deadline. The 30-year-old has played eight years with the Flyers and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He has 27 points in 62 games adds a physical presence with 113 hits and 90 PIM in that span. His offensive production is regressing while his defensive game isn't promising with a minus-20 rating this season, but a contender could still use him to bolster its top nine.