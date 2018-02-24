Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Listed on injured reserve
Simmonds (upper body) has surfaced on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Barring a miraculous turnaround, Simmonds will be out until mid-March with his upper-body malady. We've reached the point in the fantasy season where you probably know whether you need that extra push for a playoff spot, and it doesn't look like Simmonds will be that catalyst due to his current affliction -- at least not right away.
