Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Listed on injured reserve

Simmonds (upper body) has surfaced on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Barring a miraculous turnaround, Simmonds will be out until mid-March with his upper-body malady. We've reached the point in the fantasy season where you probably know whether you need that extra push for a playoff spot, and it doesn't look like Simmonds will be that catalyst due to his current affliction -- at least not right away.