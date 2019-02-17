Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Makes mark in OT win

Simmonds notched two assists in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Red Wings.

He also chipped in a shot, three hits, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. The rugged winger is having his usual season, racking up 16 goals and 27 points in 58 games, and Simmonds has already reached triple-digits in hits for the sixth straight season and the 10th time in his 11-year career.