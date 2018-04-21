Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Makes most of limited playing time

Simmonds recorded an assist and four hits over a season-low 10:38 of ice time Friday, as the Flyers defeated the Penguins 4-2 in Game 5.

Pushed down to a bottom-six role in the postseason, Simmonds must work very efficiently to produce fantasy-friendly numbers. Presumably, his focus is primarily on winning hockey games, as we haven't heard of any complaints from No. 17 concerning his reduced playing time. Simmonds has two helpers, six PIM and 11 missed shot attempts in the conference quarterfinals.