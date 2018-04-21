Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Makes most of limited playing time
Simmonds recorded an assist and four hits over a season-low 10:38 of ice time Friday, as the Flyers defeated the Penguins 4-2 in Game 5.
Pushed down to a bottom-six role in the postseason, Simmonds must work very efficiently to produce fantasy-friendly numbers. Presumably, his focus is primarily on winning hockey games, as we haven't heard of any complaints from No. 17 concerning his reduced playing time. Simmonds has two helpers, six PIM and 11 missed shot attempts in the conference quarterfinals.
More News
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Lights the lamp twice•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Notches two assists Saturday•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Rough return Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Resumes skating•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Listed on injured reserve•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...