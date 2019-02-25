Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Misses practice amid trade rumors

Simmonds missed the latest practice, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports. He's expected to be traded by Monday's trade deadline.

Look for Simmonds to be dealt before the 3 p.m. ET deadline, as Shannon reported Sunday that the physical scoring winger has likely played his final game as a Flyer. Simmonds has compiled 471 points (242 goals, 229 assists) over 824 games between the Kings and Flyers, and he checks all the boxes defenisvely.