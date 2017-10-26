Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Morning skate participant

Simmonds (lower body) was on the ice for morning skate Thursday, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

The Flyers take to the ice for an evening showdown against the Senators in Ottawa, and his participation in the a.m. skate suggests he should be ready for that game. However, fantasy owners will want to check back closer to pregame warmups to learn of Simmonds' official status for the next contest. He's been his typical productive self with six goals and three assists through nine games this season.