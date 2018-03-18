Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Notches two assists Saturday

Simmonds picked up two assists while adding three shots, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The rugged winger is starting to find his groove, scoring a goal and four points over the last four games with 11 shots and six hits. Simmonds now has 41 points in 65 games on the season, hitting the 40-point plateau for the fifth straight season and the seventh time in his career.