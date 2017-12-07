Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Notches two points

Simmonds scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win versus the Oilers on Wednesday. He also put eight shots on net.

The goal went into an empty net, but they all count for fantasy purposes. This was also probably reassuring for Simmonds, who is off to something of a slow start by his standards. Even with this game, the veteran winger only has nine goals on 65 shots through 28 tilts.