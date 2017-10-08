Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Overtime hero against Anaheim
Simmonds scored the overtime-winning goal Saturday against Anaheim.
A terrific start to the season for the Wayne Train, who netted a hat trick in the season opener. The 29-year-old is fantasy gold due to his ability to find twine frequently and rack up elite PIM totals. In each of his last five full seasons, Simmonds has landed in the 30-goal-range, making him one of the most lethal goal-scorers around. He won't blow you out of the water with his point total at the end of the year, but Simmonds is simply one of the best all-around fantasy players you can own.
