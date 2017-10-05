Play

Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Picks up hat trick

Simmonds recorded a hat trick Wednesday against the Sharks in a 5-3 win.

One of his goals was an empty netter, so there was certainly some luck in this hat trick considering he only recorded three shots on net. However, Simmonds has two 30-goal seasons on his resume, so this is not a fluke by any means.

