Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Picks up power-play goal in win
Simmonds scored his 11th goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.
The 30-year-old Simmonds came into Sunday's contest having recorded just a single point in his last seven games, but he's picked it up of late with points in back-to-back games. With just 16 points in 35 games, Simmonds is on pace for his worst season since 2010-11.
