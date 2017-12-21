Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Picks up two points in win

Simmonds had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over the Red Wings on Wednesday.

This five-game homestand has not been kind to Simmonds, as he followed up three goals in Western Canada with a stretch of just one point in four games prior to Wednesday. This was a step in the right direction for Simmonds, but he's still on pace for his worst season since 2011-12 with just 21 points in 34 games.