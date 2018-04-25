Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Played through litany of injuries
Simmonds disclosed that he finished the season with a torn pelvis, broken ankle, torn ligament in his thumb and a pulled groin, Tom Dougherty of NBC Sports Philly reports.
Simmonds tore his pelvis prior to this season's training camp, though he didn't elaborate on how long he'd been dealing with his other injuries. Always a fiery, in-your-face type of player, it's remarkable that Simmonds maintained this style while he was essentially a walking case study in sports-related injuries. That isn't to say that his play didn't suffer, though, as he had his lowest 82-game-season goal and point totals -- 24 and 46, respectively -- since 2010-11, his final season as a King. Whether or not he needs hip surgery still needs to be determined, but once healthy, we should see his production return to the levels we've become accustomed to seeing.
