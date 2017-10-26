Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Playing Thursday

Simmonds (lower body) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Senators.

Simmonds will occupy his usual role Thursday, skating on the Flyers' second line and first power-play unit against Ottawa. The 6-foot-2 power forward has already racked up six goals and three assists in nine games this season.

