Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Playing Thursday
Simmonds (lower body) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Senators.
Simmonds will occupy his usual role Thursday, skating on the Flyers' second line and first power-play unit against Ottawa. The 6-foot-2 power forward has already racked up six goals and three assists in nine games this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Morning skate participant•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Getting checked out for lower-body injury•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Torrid start continues•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Winger's status to be clarified Thursday•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Leaves for precautionary reasons•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...