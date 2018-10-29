Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Production drying up a bit

Simmonds doesn't have a point and owns a minus-4 rating in the last three games.

Owners can't fault Simmonds too much, as he leads the Flyers in goals but the last handful of contests have been rough. In general, Philadelphia isn't playing well right now, and it's hurting everyone's fantasy production. For Simmonds, that's going to negatively effect his plus/minus the most, but the good news for Simmonds is he has proven to still be able to score this season even when his teammates aren't.