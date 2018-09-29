Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Ready to rock
Simmonds (pelvis) is expected to make his preseason debut Saturday against the Bruins, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Saturday will mark Simmonds' first game action in over five months, so he'll likely have some considerable rust to work through. The 30-year-old power forward is expected to skate on the third line with James van Riemsdyk and Mikhail Vorobyev against Boston, and that's likely where he'll start once the regular season gets underway Thursday against Vegas.
