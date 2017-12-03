Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Receives five-minute major
Simmonds recorded three shots and five PIM in a 3-0 loss against the Bruins on Saturday.
Even on the power play, Simmonds hasn't been able to get going this season. It's been particularly bad lately, as he only has one goal since Oct. 22. That's a big reason why the Flyers have lost 10 straight, but at least he's been a little more fantasy relevant as of late. Simmonds is averaging almost three shots per game in the last four contests, and he's served nine PIM in the last two games. He is still a worthwhile fantasy starter with those kinds of numbers, but it appears Simmonds will likely fail to reach the 30-goal club this season.
