Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Records second multi-point night of 2018-19
Simmonds was the lone bright spot for the Flyers in their 8-2 defeat against the Sharks on Tuesday.
The veteran winger picked up a secondary assist on Shayne Gostisbehere's goal and scored on the power play late in the blowout. Some of the young budding Flyers stars have surpassed Simmonds on the depth chart, but that appears to have motivated the veteran early this season. Simmonds has three goals and four points in the first three games.
More News
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Crashes crease in two-goal effort•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Ready to rock•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Should play in preseason finale•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Aiming for Opening Night return•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Sets goal of being ready for camp•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Played through litany of injuries•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...