Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Records second multi-point night of 2018-19

Simmonds was the lone bright spot for the Flyers in their 8-2 defeat against the Sharks on Tuesday.

The veteran winger picked up a secondary assist on Shayne Gostisbehere's goal and scored on the power play late in the blowout. Some of the young budding Flyers stars have surpassed Simmonds on the depth chart, but that appears to have motivated the veteran early this season. Simmonds has three goals and four points in the first three games.