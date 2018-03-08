Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Rough return Wednesday
Simmonds failed to score and was saddled with a minus-4 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
He did contribute three shots and two hits, but it was a mostly miserable return to action for Simmonds after he missed seven games with an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old had been on a bit of a roll prior to getting hurt, scoring four goals and eight points in his previous 10 games, but the Flyers will need him to return to form quickly as they try to hang onto a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
