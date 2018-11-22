Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Scores in second straight
Simmonds scored a goal in the 5-2 loss to the Sabres on Wednesday.
That's his second straight game with a goal, which snapped a six-game stretch where he didn't find the back of the net. Simmonds is right where he should be with nine goals and 12 points at the quarter mark of the season. Simmonds could use more production in the assist category, but if he stays healthy, he's on pace for another 35-goal campaign.
