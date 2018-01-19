Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Scores shorty in win over Leafs
Simmonds scored a shorthanded goal and logged 18:11 of ice time (2:45 on the power play) during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Toronto.
The veteran winger extended his point streak to six games with the tally, and he has now collected eight goals, three assists and 17 shots through his past eight outings. Simmonds is beginning to turn his season around offensively, and he continues to provide nice cross-category coverage with 104 shots, 42 PIM and 74 hits. It's appears he's in the beginning stages of a strong second half.
More News
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Ends 2017 on positive note•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Picks up two points in win•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Notches two points•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Receives five-minute major•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Searching for answers at even strength•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Playing Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...