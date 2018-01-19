Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Scores shorty in win over Leafs

Simmonds scored a shorthanded goal and logged 18:11 of ice time (2:45 on the power play) during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Toronto.

The veteran winger extended his point streak to six games with the tally, and he has now collected eight goals, three assists and 17 shots through his past eight outings. Simmonds is beginning to turn his season around offensively, and he continues to provide nice cross-category coverage with 104 shots, 42 PIM and 74 hits. It's appears he's in the beginning stages of a strong second half.