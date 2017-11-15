Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Searching for answers at even strength

Simmonds has just three goals and four assists at even strength through 18 games this season.

Power-play production has always been critical to Simmonds' fantasy success, as he's recorded double-digit goals and over 20 points with the man advantage in each of the past four seasons. However, his even-strength numbers have plummeted this year. Simmonds' 1.09 points per 60 minutes rank 15th lowest among the 164 forwards with at least 200 minutes at five-on-five this season. There is likely statistical correction ahead, and his power-play role buoys his value to a degree. But without a marked improvement at even strength, it will be difficult for Simmonds to repeat his past offensive numbers.