Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Serves five penalty minutes in loss

Simmonds recorded three shots and five penalty minutes in a 3-0 loss against the Bruins on Saturday.

Even on the power play, Simmonds hasn't been able to get going this season. It's been particularly bad lately, as he only has one goal since Oct. 22. That's a big reason why the Flyers have lost 10 straight, but at least he's been a little more fantasy relevant as of late. Simmonds is almost three shots per game in the last four contests, and he's served nine penalty minutes in the last two games. He is still a worthwhile fantasy starter with those kinds of numbers, but it appears Simmonds will fail to reach the 30-goal club this season.