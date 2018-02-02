Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Shines on power play in loss
Simmonds collected a goal and an assist on the power play during Thursday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.
Simmonds' cross-category profile makes him a solid fantasy asset in the majority of settings, as he's now up to 17 goals, 32 points, 118 shots, 42 PIM and 86 hits through 51 games. It's been suggested that he sustained a lower-body injury in late October and played through it for all of November -- an 18-game stretch where he recorded just five points. With that in mind, Simmonds' numbers are all the more impressive, and he stands to have a solid second half with a clean bill of health.
