Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Should play in preseason finale

General manager Ron Hextall would be surprised if Simmonds (pelvis) didn't play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bruins, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Simmonds has yet to crack the lineup for a preseason contest as he continues to recover from offseason surgery, but it sounds like he should get a chance to see game action prior to the Flyers' Oct. 4 season opener against Vegas. The 30-year-old power forward only notched 24 goals and 46 points last campaign, his lowest total since the 2012-13 season, so he'll be looking to bounce back in a big way before hitting the market as an unrestricted free agent next offseason.