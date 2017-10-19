Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Suiting up Thursday
Simmonds (lower body) was given a clean bill of health and will play Thursday against Nashville, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It's still unclear as to the exact injury that forced Simmonds out of Tuesday's contest, and though he's healthy now, one can't help but wonder if it's something that will be a reoccurring issue as the season progresses. Regardless, the two-time 30-goal scorer has started 2017-18 on a torrid pace, bagging five goals in just six games, including three on the power play.
