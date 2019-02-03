Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Tallies power-play marker
Simmonds scored a power-play goal in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Oilers on Saturday.
The Oilers completely dominated the Flyers at times, but Philadelphia scored four times with the man advantage and then in the 3-on-3 overtime to win. Simmonds contributed with the game-tying power-play marker about halfway through the third period. He has four goals in the last 10 games, but Simmonds is still behind his usual scoring pace, and it's because power-play goals haven't been easy to come by for him this season. Simmonds has 16 goals, only five of which coming with the man advantage, and 24 points through 52 games in 2018-19.
More News
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Tallies two goals•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Finds back of net•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Picks up power-play goal in win•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Continues laying lumber•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Injured, but expected to play•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Scores in second straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...