Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Tallies power-play marker

Simmonds scored a power-play goal in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Oilers on Saturday.

The Oilers completely dominated the Flyers at times, but Philadelphia scored four times with the man advantage and then in the 3-on-3 overtime to win. Simmonds contributed with the game-tying power-play marker about halfway through the third period. He has four goals in the last 10 games, but Simmonds is still behind his usual scoring pace, and it's because power-play goals haven't been easy to come by for him this season. Simmonds has 16 goals, only five of which coming with the man advantage, and 24 points through 52 games in 2018-19.