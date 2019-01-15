Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Tallies two goals
Simmonds scored a pair of goals and recorded a plus-3 rating in a 7-4 victory against the Wild on Monday.
The Flyers third line was absolutely on fire, as it scored three times, two of which were Simmonds' markers. Owners should definitely keep an eye on this unit, but the Flyers have been too inconsistent to say they have definitely turned the corner with this one performance. Simmonds has a respectable 15 goals but only six assists, giving him 21 points with a minus-12 rating in 46 contests this season.
