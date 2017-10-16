Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Up to six points for campaign

Simmonds registered a power-play goal and an assist during Saturday's 8-2 win over Washington.

The 29-year-old winger is off to a solid start with five goals, six points, 14 shots and three power-play goals through the first five games of the campaign. Simmonds is an excellent cross-category contributor, and he's posted at least 28 goals and 50 points in each of the past four seasons. His role on the No. 1 power-play helps his fantasy outlook, and Simmonds also moves the needle in formats that include PIM and hits.