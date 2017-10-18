Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Winger's status to be clarified Thursday

The Flyers will provide an update on Simmonds (lower body) this Thursday, Dan Gelston of The Associated Press reports.

The official team release will help us determine whether Simmonds will be fit to play in Thursday's home game against the Predators, but either way, it doesn't seem like he's dealing with a significant injury. GM Ron Hextall told reporters that the high-flying scoring winger left Tuesday's clash with the Panthers for precautionary reasons.