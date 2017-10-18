Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Winger's status to be clarified Thursday
The Flyers will provide an update on Simmonds (lower body) this Thursday, Dan Gelston of The Associated Press reports.
The official team release will help us determine whether Simmonds will be fit to play in Thursday's home game against the Predators, but either way, it doesn't seem like he's dealing with a significant injury. GM Ron Hextall told reporters that the high-flying scoring winger left Tuesday's clash with the Panthers for precautionary reasons.
More News
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Leaves for precautionary reasons•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Up to six points this year•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Overtime hero against Anaheim•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Picks up hat trick•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Protected by Flyers•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Goes Gordie Howe on Islanders•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...