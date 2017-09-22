Flyers' Will O'Neill: On waiver wire
O'Neill was placed on waivers by the Flyers on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.
O'Neill needed an impressive training camp to land a spot on the Opening Night roster, so it shouldn't come as a surprise he was waived for purposes of reassignment. The 29-year-old was limited to just 57 outings for AHL Lehigh Valley last year, which saw him failed to crack the 35-point threshold for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign. If he can stay healthy, O'Neill could earn himself a call-up in the near future.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...