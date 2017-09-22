O'Neill was placed on waivers by the Flyers on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.

O'Neill needed an impressive training camp to land a spot on the Opening Night roster, so it shouldn't come as a surprise he was waived for purposes of reassignment. The 29-year-old was limited to just 57 outings for AHL Lehigh Valley last year, which saw him failed to crack the 35-point threshold for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign. If he can stay healthy, O'Neill could earn himself a call-up in the near future.