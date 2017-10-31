The Flyers recalled O'Neill on Tuesday.

Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) has already been ruled out of Philadelphia's next two games, so O'Neill will round out the team's depth at defense until Gostisbehere is fit to play. The 29-year-old blueliner has tallied one goal and two assists while posting a plus-5 rating in nine games with AHL Lehigh Valley this campaign.