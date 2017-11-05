Flyers' Will O'Neill: Sent to minors
O'Neill was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
The 29-year-old made his long-awaited NHL debut Thursday in St. Louis, throwing three shots on goal in less than 10 minutes of ice time. O'Neill has proven himself to be a productive, puck-moving defenseman in the minors, having recorded an impressive 191 points in 346 AHL games and will be interesting to see if he has another chance to test if his ability translates at the highest level of the sport.
