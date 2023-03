Zmolek agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Zmolek just completed his senior season at Bemidji State in which he recorded four goals and 17 assists in 36 contests. A four-year player for the Beavers, Zmolek will link up with AHL Lehigh Valley for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign on an amateur tryout before his one-year deal kicks in next season.