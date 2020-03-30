Flyers' Wyatt Kalynuk: Still mulling options

Kalynuk has yet to decide whether to return to the University of Wisconsin for his senior season or sign with the Flyers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kalynuk has played in 110 games for the Badgers over his three-year collegiate career, in which he notched 19 goals and 59 helpers. Even if he returns to Wisconsin for another year, the 22-year-old seems to have been a steal for Philadelphia in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft, though he likely will need to spend a year or two in the minors proving he can hang with the big boys.