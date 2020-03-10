Flyers' Wyatt Wylie: Inks entry-level deal
Wylie signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Tuesday.
Wylie has played extremely well in the WHL this season, racking up 14 goals and 64 points while posting a plus-28 rating in 62 games with the Everett Silvertips. The 2018 fifth-round pick will make the jump to the AHL next year, but he's probably still a campaign or two away from getting a shot with the big club.
