Zamula scored twice in Russia's 4-3 loss to the Czech Republic in the opening game of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday.

Not bad for an undrafted free agent. The Russians have rarely taken CHL players to the tournament the past many years, but Zamula -- who plays for WHL Calgary -- was simply too good to pass up. The big rearguard has seven goals and 28 points in 28 games for the Hitmen this season. Zamula signed with the Flyers as a undrafted free agent in September 2018.