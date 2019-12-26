Flyers' Yegor Zamula: Scores twice in WJC opener
Zamula scored twice in Russia's 4-3 loss to the Czech Republic in the opening game of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday.
Not bad for an undrafted free agent. The Russians have rarely taken CHL players to the tournament the past many years, but Zamula -- who plays for WHL Calgary -- was simply too good to pass up. The big rearguard has seven goals and 28 points in 28 games for the Hitmen this season. Zamula signed with the Flyers as a undrafted free agent in September 2018.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.