Zamula -- who was in camp on a tryout -- earned a three-year, entry-level contract from the Flyers on Thursday.

After signing Zamula to his deal, the club opted to send him to his junior club (WHL Calgary), for which he tallied 11 points in 31 outings last season. A product of Metallurg Magnitogorsk's youth academy, the blueliner is an intriguing prospect to watch that might be worth stashing in deeper dynasty formats.