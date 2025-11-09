Zavragin stopped 28 of 30 shots in SKA St. Petersburg's 3-2 win over Dynamo Moscow in the KHL on Saturday.

Zavragin has gone 5-5-0 this season, but he has a strong 2.53 GAA and .923 save percentage. He's not getting a starter's workload, but he has some time to continue developing. His KHL contract runs through the end of 2026-27, though the Flyers have had some success encouraging prospects from Russia to leave for North America early. That said, it would likely benefit the 20-year-old goalie to continue playing on a strong KHL team rather than with AHL Lehigh Valley at this point in his career.