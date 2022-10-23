MacEwen scored what proved to be the game-winning goal Saturday, leading the Flyers to a 3-1 victory over the Predators.

MacEwen, who has collected a goal and an assist in three outings since his promotion from Lehigh Valley of the AHL, is attempting to prove he can produce at the NHL level. In 75 appearances last season, MacEwen collected just three goals among nine points. The 26-year-old center scored his first NHL goal since April 17 by jumping over the boards on a shift change and driving straight to the net.