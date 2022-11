MacEwen was credited with two assists during Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the host Canadiens.

MacEwen, who remains goalless in his past seven starts, garnered his second career multi-point game Saturday. The 26-year-old center aided Travis Sanheim's game-opening tally and Kevin Hayes' third-period, go-ahead marker. MacEwen's previous two-point game developed when he notched two goals against the Avalanche on March 6, 2020.