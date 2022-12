MacEwen (illness) isn't expected to play Saturday versus the Rangers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

MacEwen wasn't on the ice for Philadelphia's morning skate or the pregame warmups. He has three goals and eight points in 28 contests this season. With the 26-year-old unavailable, the Flyers are expected to go with seven defensemen. Justin Braun, who was originally projected to be a healthy scratch, is set to be in the lineup.