MacEwen did a little bit of everything, but mostly hitting, as the Flyers rallied to upend the Lightning 3-2 Tuesday.

MacEwen, who has just nine goals in 131 career games, made his season debut Tuesday and the Lightning felt his presence. The 26-year-old grinder delivered a game-high seven hits and added three shots on goal. He appeared to help open up the ice for his teammates after the Lightning jumped out to a 2-0, first-period lead.