MacEwen signed a one-year, $925,000 contract with the Flyers on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

MacEwen was set for arbitration, but he'll avoid that with his new deal. The 26-year-old forward figures to be a regular presence in the Flyers' bottom six in 2022-23 after logging nine points, 159 hits and 110 PIM in 75 contests last season.