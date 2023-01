MacEwen (upper body) was injured in a fight in the first period and won't return to Thursday's game versus the Wild, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

MacEwen didn't return for the start of the second or third periods after his first-period bout with Marcus Foligno. With Wade Allison (undisclosed) also leaving the game, the Flyers are down to 10 forwards. MacEwen should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game in Winnipeg.