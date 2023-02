MacEwen (jaw) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

MacEwen has been out since Jan. 26 following surgery to repair his fractured jaw. The Flyers forward was expected to be out for about five weeks, so his placement on IR won't impact his timetable. MacEwen has nine points, 63 shots on goal, 130 hits and 54 PIM in 46 games this season.