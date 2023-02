MacEwen (jaw) was on the ice for an optional skate Friday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

MacEwen suffered the broken jaw -- which required surgery -- against the Wild on Jan. 26. MacEwen was given a five-week timeline for his return, so if all goes well, he should return at some point late next week. MacEwen was wearing extra protection around his jaw at the morning skate. He has four goals and nine points with 54 PIM and 130 hits in 46 games this season.