MacEwen was called up by Philadelphia on Monday, per Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

MacEwen has a goal and three points in two AHL games this season. Although he's gotten off to an offensively strong start in the minors, at the NHL level he's known primarily for dishing out hits and spending a lot of time in the penalty box. In 2021-22, he had nine points, 110 PIM, and 159 hits in 75 games with Philadelphia.